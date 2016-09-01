State briefs for September 1

Union seeks probe of black mold at Waikiki hotel

HONOLULU (AP) — A union says it filed a complaint with the Environmental Protection Agency because of reports of unsafe working conditions after discovering mold at a Waikiki hotel that’s under construction.

Kyle Chock of the Hawaii Carpenters Union said testing uncovered “toxic black mold” at the Maile Sky Court Hotel, which is undergoing a $20 million renovation. The union also filed complaints this week with the state Department of Health and the city of Honolulu.

The reports of mold come after state regulators raided the hotel Monday to investigate claims that the project is using unlicensed contractors and workers who are in the country illegally.

The state also is working with the federal government to determine whether the project contractor provided all required worker benefits and protections.

Donald Selby, the owner of Selby Construction, maintains the company is operating in line with state law.

Feds: No more money for rail

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu officials say the Federal Transit Administration made it clear the city won’t be receiving additional federal dollars to make up a $2 billion shortfall in the city’s rail project budget.

A Honolulu delegation traveled to San Francisco for two days of meetings with federal transit officials.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell, two city councilmen and members of the Honolulu rail authority made the trip.

City officials said in a news release that the FTA on Tuesday also shot down a proposal to have the rail built only to Middle Street. That’s about 5 miles shorter than originally planned.

The city said it would miss out on a $1.6 billion federal grant by stopping the line short.

The FTA reiterated that its grant was contingent on building all 20 miles and 21 stations, city officials said.

The latest cost estimates put the project at $8 billion, about $2 billion more than what was estimated in 2014.

City officials said they remain optimistic the FTA will consider their request to extend the deadline for drafting a recovery plan for the project’s funding beyond the Dec. 31 deadline.