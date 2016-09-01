State briefs for September 1
Union seeks probe of black mold at Waikiki hotel
HONOLULU (AP) — A union says it filed a complaint with the Environmental Protection Agency because of reports of unsafe working conditions after discovering mold at a Waikiki hotel that’s under construction.
Kyle Chock of the Hawaii Carpenters Union said testing uncovered “toxic black mold” at the Maile Sky Court Hotel, which is undergoing a $20 million renovation. The union also filed complaints this week with the state Department of Health and the city of Honolulu.
The reports of mold come after state regulators raided the hotel Monday to investigate claims that the project is using unlicensed contractors and workers who are in the country illegally.
The state also is working with the federal government to determine whether the project contractor provided all required worker benefits and protections.
Donald Selby, the owner of Selby Construction, maintains the company is operating in line with state law.
Feds: No more money for rail
HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu officials say the Federal Transit Administration made it clear the city won’t be receiving additional federal dollars to make up a $2 billion shortfall in the city’s rail project budget.
A Honolulu delegation traveled to San Francisco for two days of meetings with federal transit officials.
Mayor Kirk Caldwell, two city councilmen and members of the Honolulu rail authority made the trip.
City officials said in a news release that the FTA on Tuesday also shot down a proposal to have the rail built only to Middle Street. That’s about 5 miles shorter than originally planned.
The city said it would miss out on a $1.6 billion federal grant by stopping the line short.
The FTA reiterated that its grant was contingent on building all 20 miles and 21 stations, city officials said.
The latest cost estimates put the project at $8 billion, about $2 billion more than what was estimated in 2014.
City officials said they remain optimistic the FTA will consider their request to extend the deadline for drafting a recovery plan for the project’s funding beyond the Dec. 31 deadline.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.