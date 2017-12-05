State briefs for December 5

Officer fatally strikes pedestrian on Oahu freeway

HONOLULU (AP) — An on-duty Honolulu police officer struck and killed a 57-year-old pedestrian who ran in front of the officer’s vehicle on the freeway, authorities said.

Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard said it appears the man ran into the path of the officer’s SUV. She said an autopsy will determine whether the pedestrian was impaired by drugs or other substances.

The man, whose name has not yet been confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday night. The crash happened on the H-1 freeway in Pearl City.

The 46-year-old patrol sergeant, who has 23 years of experience, was placed on standard temporary paid leave, Ballard said. Police are investigating the case as they would any similar incident, she said.

Elementary school students return to class

WAILUKU, Maui (AP) — Students displaced by a suspicious fire at a Maui elementary school are returned to classes Monday after crews completed repairs and officials made temporary arrangements.

Kahului Elementary School was supposed to reopen Thursday following a Nov. 24 fire that damaged six classrooms and displaced 137 students. State Department of Education officials pushed the reopening to Monday, in part because of waterline damage.

The fire damaged waterlines running above ground, said DOE spokesman Derek Inoshita. The lines had to be capped to avoid leaks before the full system could be restored.

Inoshita said the work was completed, and the system restored.

Plans for portable classrooms remain in development and a timetable is pending, Inoshita said. The portables will need to be transported and situated before power and utilities are installed.

Police opened an arson investigation. The fire caused an estimated $1.2 million damage to the structures and contents.

State Rep. Justin Woodson toured the damaged classroom wing. He noted he wasn’t an engineer but said he assumed the entire wing will need to be rebuilt.

Teachers have worked to accommodate the affected students in other classrooms since the fire, Inoshita said.