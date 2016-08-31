State briefs for August 31

Construction project under investigation

HONOLULU (AP) — State auditors are investigating a $20 million renovation project at a Waikiki hotel because of claims it is using unlicensed contractors and workers who are in the country illegally.

The renovation at the Maile Sky Court Hotel has been underway several months. Linda Chu Takayama, director of the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, said the department is working with the federal government to determine whether the project contractor provided all required worker benefits and protections.

Officials also confirmed they are looking into reports that some of those working on the project are in the country illegally.

The state labor department typically launches these types of investigations based on a “complaint or an inquiry or a tip of some kind,” according to Takayama.

Donald Selby, owner of Selby Construction, maintained the company is operating in line with state law.

Selby said his company completed similar projects in several other states and has never been subject to fines or found to have violated any laws.

Work on the nearly 600-unit hotel, which is reopening as a Holiday Inn Express, is expected to be complete sometime next year.

State DHS settles with foster parents about stipends

HONOLULU (AP) — The state Department of Human Services reached an agreement with Hawaii foster parents to increase the amount it gives to families to cover the costs of rearing a foster child.

The settlement is meant to resolve a federal class-action lawsuit filed in December 2013 and a related state case.

Foster parents sued because of the $529 monthly stipend they were receiving at the time to care for the children. The rate hadn’t been adjusted for 24 years, and advocates argued it should’ve been raised to about $950 based on inflation.

DHS raised the stipend rates six months after the lawsuit was brought to three different amounts based on the age of the children in care, with the highest being $676 for ages 12 and older.

Under the settlement, DHS will increase the payments to $649 for ages 5 and younger, $742 for ages 6-11 and $776 for ages 12 and older. An additional clothing allowance for each child will increase by between $210 and $426, depending on the child’s age.

The settlement will remain in place for 10 years, and DHS agreed to adjust the stipend amounts as inflation increases.

The increases, which still need court approval, are estimated to provide more than $8.5 million annually in additional support for foster children.