State briefs for August 27

Shopping venue opens with new design, stores

HONOLULU (AP) — A newly redesigned shopping venue opened in Honolulu after undergoing a $500 million renovation.

The International Market Place opened to the public Thursday and features dozens of restaurants and retailers, including Hawaii’s first Saks Fifth Avenue. The previous version, which closed in 2013, featured only a cluster of kiosks and small stores.

Robert Taubman, president and CEO of developer Taubman Centers, said the half-billion-dollar project created 2,500 permanent jobs and that revenue will be donated to island hospitals.

Residents who attended the grand opening said they liked the modern style of the shopping center.

New general takes command at White Sands

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A new general is in charge at White Sands Missile Range.

U.S. Army Brig. Gen Eric L. Sanchez took over the New Mexico range Thursday after a change of command ceremony.

Sanchez is a 1987 graduate of New Mexico State University. He is returning to his home state after serving as the commanding general of the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command at Fort Shafter in Honolulu.

Oahu man found guilty in death of 3-year-old girl

HONOLULU (AP) — An Oahu man was found guilty in connection with the death of his then-girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter two years ago.

Joshua Kalili faced a murder charge, but a jury convicted him of the lesser charge of manslaughter Wednesday. After a weeklong trial, jurors deliberated for less than a full day before delivering the verdict.

The Honolulu medical examiner determined Styzilee Reyes died in October 2014 from blunt impact to her abdomen with intestinal lacerations. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The child was in Kalili’s care for several hours before he took her to a hospital, where she later died.

Kalili did not take the witness stand in his own defense. He faces a mandatory 20-year prison term when he’s sentenced in November, but could also receive probation for 10 years, including up to two years behind bars.

The child’s mother has since married Kalili.