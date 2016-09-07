State and region briefs for September 7

Hawaii woman accused in twin’s death released

STAMFORD, N.Y. (AP) — A woman who was accused of killing her twin sister after their vehicle plunged off a Maui cliff was released from a New York jail where she was being detained on drunken driving charges.

Delaware County authorities said 38-year-old Alexandria Duval was released Friday after posting bail.

Duval was arrested Aug. 15 in Stamford. State police said her blood-alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit.

Duval pleaded not guilty Aug. 23 to charges including aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Duval’s sister, Anastasia, died in May when their SUV crashed in Maui and plunged 200 feet.

Alexandria was jailed on a second-degree murder charge but later released when a judge determined there was no probable cause to support the charge.

Hundreds rescued during swimming race in Waikiki

HONOLULU (AP) — Hundreds of swimmers competing in a race off Oahu had to be pulled from the ocean by rescue crews.

Kaia Hedlund, director of the 47th annual Waikiki Roughwater Swim, said some swimmers couldn’t handle the strong current after the first buoy. At least 455 of the 700 people registered for Monday’s event completed the race, she said.

Those who struggled with the strong current during the 2.4-mile race were picked up and taken to shore via boat or jet ski by lifeguards, fire crews and volunteers.

Event organizers said about 200 swimmers received assistance, while Shayne Enright with the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said the number was more than 300.

There were reports of injuries during the race, including a woman who was hospitalized in serious condition after she suffered an injury on the reef. A 15-year-old swimmer was taken to the hospital by her father after she suffered an asthma attack.

The race committee prepared for the event by hiring water patrol crews. More than 90 kayakers, paddlers and surfers also were on hand to help those too tired to make it to shore on their own.

Guam residents weigh political status options

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Guam government officials and community members are engaging in discussions about the island’s political status referendum.

The Commission on Decolonization had its first community meeting Monday in Hagatna. The group plans to conduct more than 100 meetings throughout the rest of the year to bring awareness to its decolonization efforts.

Several government officials and island leaders, including Guam Delegate Madeleine Bordallo and Democratic Sen. Rory Respicio, attended the inaugural event. Both seek re-election.

Respicio said the goal of the meeting was to educate people about Guam’s three political status options regarding its relationship with the U.S.: independence, statehood or free association.

Gov. Eddie Calvo announced plans earlier this year to have the referendum in November with the general election. But that proposal was delayed by litigation challenging the vote in federal court.

Guam resident Arnold Davis, who is neither legally nor ethnically Chamorro, challenged the government’s proposed election because he doesn’t meet the legal definition of native inhabitant.

Davis and his attorney argue the local law limiting the vote to only Chamorro citizens is discriminatory.

The Commission on Decolonization and the Independence for Guahan Task Force, which also attended the Monday meeting, have been working to educate people about what the political status options could mean for Guam.

Melvin Won Pat Borja, a task force member, said there needs to be a focus on reaching out to youth, who are going to be most impacted by the decolonization vote. He said the vote shouldn’t take place until at least the 2020 to give young people more time to get caught up on the matter.