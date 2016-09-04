Some Oahu renters spend over $700 on electricity bills
HONOLULU (AP) — Renters at an Oahu complex are questioning energy bills over $700 for some.
Republican Rep. Andria P.L. Tupola hosted a recent meeting for Kalaeloa Apartments residents in response to complaints.
Sapati Umaga said his family has cut back on food and gas since their electricity costs jumped from $435 in May to $751 in August.
The family rents a two-bedroom town home for $1,650.
The Navy provides power at the former military housing.
A management company pays for electricity and bills residents.
Tupola said the previous management company did not provide clear answers for the high bills.
Charleston, N.C.-based Greystar recently took over management and did not respond to requests for comment Friday.
Tupola said a company official invited to the community meeting did not attend.
