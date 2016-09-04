Some Oahu renters spend over $700 on electricity bills

HONOLULU (AP) — Renters at an Oahu complex are questioning energy bills over $700 for some.

Republican Rep. Andria P.L. Tupola hosted a recent meeting for Kalaeloa Apartments residents in response to complaints.

Sapati Umaga said his family has cut back on food and gas since their electricity costs jumped from $435 in May to $751 in August.

The family rents a two-bedroom town home for $1,650.

The Navy provides power at the former military housing.

A management company pays for electricity and bills residents.

Tupola said the previous management company did not provide clear answers for the high bills.

Charleston, N.C.-based Greystar recently took over management and did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

Tupola said a company official invited to the community meeting did not attend.