School worker indicted in stolen lunch money case

HONOLULU (AP) — An elementary school worker is suspected of stealing over $37,000 in student lunch money.

Attorney General Douglas Chin says the assistant at Aliamanu Elementary School pocketed money from kids who paid for lunch between 2012 and 2014.

Chin said in a statement that the worker is a convicted felon who was hired by the education department 20 years ago.

The worker was in charge of the school’s lunch program.

A grand jury has indicted the worker and an arrest warrant is expected to be issued.

Spokeswoman Donalyn Dela Cruz said the education department was concerned about possible criminal activity and alerted the attorney general.

The worker has a previous conviction on a theft charge.