Retired officer gets probation in pedestrian’s death
HONOLULU (AP) — A retired Honolulu police major has been sentenced to five years of probation for striking and killing a woman with his pickup truck last year.
Charles Duncan was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest to second-degree negligent homicide. The 73-year-old was also ordered to perform community service and will only be allowed to drive during the daytime.
Shari Afuso, 49, died in February 2015 after being struck by Duncan’s truck in Mililani.
Police say Duncan was making a turn when he hit Afuso, who was jogging in a crosswalk. The victim, who had been a courtroom manager for a magistrate judge, died the following day at a hospital.
Duncan apologized to Afuso’s family in court Wednesday “for all the pain I have caused.”
He said he accepts “full responsibility” and that Afuso’s death is “a burden I will carry for the rest of my life.”
Duncan retired from the Honolulu Police Department in 1996 after more than 30 years of service.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.