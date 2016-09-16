Retired officer gets probation in pedestrian’s death

HONOLULU (AP) — A retired Honolulu police major has been sentenced to five years of probation for striking and killing a woman with his pickup truck last year.

Charles Duncan was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest to second-degree negligent homicide. The 73-year-old was also ordered to perform community service and will only be allowed to drive during the daytime.

Shari Afuso, 49, died in February 2015 after being struck by Duncan’s truck in Mililani.

Police say Duncan was making a turn when he hit Afuso, who was jogging in a crosswalk. The victim, who had been a courtroom manager for a magistrate judge, died the following day at a hospital.

Duncan apologized to Afuso’s family in court Wednesday “for all the pain I have caused.”

He said he accepts “full responsibility” and that Afuso’s death is “a burden I will carry for the rest of my life.”

Duncan retired from the Honolulu Police Department in 1996 after more than 30 years of service.