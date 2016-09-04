Kapolei Zippy’s restaurant worker infected with hepatitis A
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii health officials have confirmed another case of hepatitis A in a food service worker.
The state Department of Health said Saturday a Zippy’s restaurant employee in Kapolei is infected. Health officials say the likelihood of patrons of the business becoming infected is very low. However, if an infected food handler has poor hygiene, the risk goes up.
The employee worked evenings and nights in the sit-down dining section during various dates in August. The employee did not work at the fast-food window.
Health officials traced the outbreak to frozen scallops served raw by a popular sushi chain, Genki Sushi. U.S. Food and Drug Administration tests later found hepatitis A in the scallops, which were imported from the Philippines.
So far, the outbreak has sickened 241 people.
