Ige tells Obama he supports Hawaii marine monument expansion
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige said he supports expanding a marine monument in the remote Northwestern Hawaiian Islands.
Ige’s office said Thursday he sent a letter to President Barack Obama declaring his support for enlarging the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.
He told the president that expanding the monument’s boundaries carefully balances the real human needs of today with the future health of an ecosystem that sustains life in the Hawaiian Islands.
Ige said he supports the boundary proposal submitted by U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii. This would limit the expansion along the monument’s southern boundary to preserve popular fishing grounds for Hawaii fishermen.
The governor also reiterated his request that the Office of Hawaiian Affairs be made a co-trustee of the monument.
Sean Martin, the president of the Hawaii Longline Association, said he was “disappointed” by the governor’s decision to support expanding the monument. He said the monument’s expansion would be based on political and not scientific reasons.
Hawaii’s longline fishing fleet supplies a large portion of the fresh tuna and other fish consumed in Hawaii. Martin has previously estimated the fleet catches about 2 million pounds of fish annually from the proposed expansion area.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.