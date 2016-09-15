Heavy rains prompt Oahu brown water advisory

HONOLULU (AP) — Heavy rains prompted the state Department of Health to issue a brown water advisory for Oahu.

The department advised residents and visitors Wednesday to stay out of flood waters and runoff.

Health officials said it’s a good idea to steer clear because the water could be contaminated by overflowing cesspools, sewer manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter and dead animals.

They’re also warning the public that there could be chemicals and debris in the water.

Not all water is going to be affected, but the Health Department said if the water is brown people should stay out.