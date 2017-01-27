Hawaii’s largest solar farm goes online in west Oahu
HONOLULU (AP) — The California-based developer of Hawaii’s largest solar farm says the facility is now in operation.
Eurus Energy America Corp., of San Diego, announced Wednesday that the solar project on the western side of Oahu is now online. The facility is jointly owned by affiliates of Eurus and Toyota Tsusho America Inc.
The 27.6-megawatt solar facility has the potential to power more than 4,500 homes. It is expected to triple the amount of utility-scale solar connected to the island’s grid.
Eurus will sell energy from the Waianae farm to Hawaiian Electric Co. at a rate of about 14.5 cents per kilowatt-hour.
Eurus President and CEO Satoshi Takahata said he wants to help Hawaii reach its goal of 100 percent electricity production from renewable energy by 2045.
“Eurus is committed to bringing highly viable renewable energy projects online in a responsible and timely manner to help the state of Hawaii meet its ambitious renewable energy goals,” Takahata said in a statement.
