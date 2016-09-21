Hawaii police fail to meet deadline on untested rape kits

HONOLULU (AP) — All four of Hawaii’s county police departments missed a deadline requiring them to submit information about their untested rape kits.

The requirements of the Sept. 1 deadline were signed into law by Gov. David Ige in July. The police departments were asked to report to the state attorney general’s office how many untested rape kits they have and provide the dates the forensic evidence was collected.

“I understand the county police are working diligently on these inventory reports and expect they will transmit these reports to us in the near future,” said Attorney General Doug Chin in response to emailed questions.

The information from the departments will be included in a final report due Dec. 1 to the Legislature.

Under the law, the attorney general’s office formed a working group to produce the final report. The group is comprised of officials from the county police departments, county prosecutors’ offices and service providers for sexual assault victims.

The final report is meant to help the state find better ways to address its backlog of untested rape kits, some of which date back to the 1990s.