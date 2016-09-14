Guam bill could lift limitations for victims of sex abuse
HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Guam lawmakers approved legislation that removes the statute of limitations for all sexual abuse crimes, allowing victims to sue their alleged abusers at any time.
The lawmakers voted unanimously in support of the measure Monday.
The bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Frank Blas Jr. a few months ago after several sexual abuse allegations surfaced against former Archbishop Anthony Apuron, who denied the abuse and hasn’t been charged with a crime.
Under the legislation, victims would have the opportunity to file civil actions against those they say abused them regardless of when it occurred.
They also would be able to sue the institution or entity that was “acting in concert” with the abuser.
“We can’t give these perpetrators the luxury of hiding behind these crimes because they think that nothing can happen anymore,” Blas said. “Victims shouldn’t have to live this way or live knowing that they can’t do anything.”
The lawmakers’ approval of the bill came after Blas received a petition containing signatures from more than 3,000 people who supported the measure.
Joseph “Joe” Santos, the founder of Silent No More, an organization that advocates to help victims of child sex abuse, presented Blas with the petition last week.
