Coast Guard rescues man from capsized vessel off Kauai

HONOLULU (AP) — The Coast Guard has rescued a man after his 24-foot fishing vessel capsized off Kauai.

The 56-year-old man, who was wearing a life jacket, was brought to safety Thursday.

The seas were reported to be at 7 feet when a wave swamped the man’s vessel about 12 miles west of Kikiaola Harbor.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew responded after the Coast Guard received an emergency position-indicating radio beacon alert. The crew was able to locate the man after he fired off a flare and hoisted him up into the helicopter.

The Coast Guard reported that the fisherman did not suffer any injuries and praised him for taking the proper safety precautions.