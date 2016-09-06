Alaska Airlines ends free humane society animal transfers
PUHI, Kauai (AP) — Alaska Airlines is no longer transferring shelter animals from Hawaii for free.
Humane societies will be charged $150 for each animal’s flight.
A letter from the airline to Kauai Humane Society leadership cites safety and security concerns.
The letter said passengers did not know the animals or take responsibility before takeoff and after landing.
Kauai Humane Society Executive Director Penny Cistaro says shelter officials were always at airports for transfers.
She said the new charge is cost prohibitive and also impacts the Maui Humane Society.
A monthly average of 34 animals flew under the program.
The Kauai shelter can afford travel for six animals per month.
Alaska Airlines official Daniel Chun said the program was intended to ease shelter crowding and is being reevaluated.
