Nation and World briefs for December 5

Trump offers full support for embattled Republican Roy Moore

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump formally endorsed embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race on Monday, looking past sexual misconduct allegations against the GOP candidate to argue that Moore’s vote is needed in Congress.

Trump tweeted early Monday that “Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama.”

Trump also spoke with Moore by phone. White House Spokesman Raj Shah said the two discussed the state of the Alabama Senate race and that the president “endorsed Judge Moore’s campaign.”

It was Trump’s strongest show of support for Moore since allegations surfaced that the candidate had sexually assaulted teenage girls decades ago, including one who said he molested her when she was 14 and he was in his 30s. Many national Republicans have called on Moore to step aside in the wake of multiple sexual assault and harassment allegations.

Shortly after Trump’s tweet, Moore responded on Twitter: “Thankful for President Trump’s support. The America First agenda will #MAGA. Can’t wait to help him #DrainTheSwamp.”

Future of Irish border remains an obstacle in Brexit talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and Britain ended a flurry of top-level diplomacy on Monday without a deal on the terms of their divorce, as agreement on how to maintain an open Irish border after Brexit slipped out of the negotiators’ grasp.

But the two sides said they were within striking distance of consensus, setting up a hectic negotiating rush ahead of an EU summit next week. Member countries must decide whether to broaden the talks to the topic of future relations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May went to Brussels for a long negotiating lunch with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. After a day that see-sawed between hope and disappointment, the leaders failed to make what the EU considers “sufficient progress” on three issues: Britain’s exit bill, the rights of citizens affected by Brexit and the status of the currently invisible Irish border.

The border issue remained the main sticking point.

“We had an agreement this morning,” Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said, expressing disappointment at the last-minute glitch.

Mattis seeks more cooperation with Pakistan on terror fight

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis pressed top Pakistani leaders Monday to “redouble” efforts to go after insurgents operating in safe havens, the Pentagon said, underscoring a long frustration with Islamabad over Taliban-linked militants that freely cross the border to conduct attacks against the U.S. and allies in Afghanistan.

Both sides released comments saying that the U.S. and Pakistan want to continue to work together and that Islamabad plays a key role in the struggle for peace in Afghanistan.

In brief comments before their meeting, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said his country is committed to the war on terror and shares the same common objectives as the U.S.

“Engagement is there,” he said, adding that they “need to move forward with (the) issues at hand.”

Mattis did not speak while reporters were present. A Pentagon statement said that during the meetings Mattis discussed Pakistan’s role in the peace process and “reiterated that Pakistan must redouble its efforts to confront militants and terrorists operating within the country.”

A senior U.S. official said the meetings were “straightforward,” and that Mattis was very specific about what Pakistan needs to do to show it is taking action against the militants. Asked if Mattis set any timelines, the official said the urgency of the matter was communicated.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private meetings, said Mattis also made it clear that Pakistan must do its part to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table with Afghanistan.