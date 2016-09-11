Miami business owners anxious for Zika warnings to end
MIAMI (AP) — Business owners are anxious for federal health officials to lift a travel advisory warning pregnant women and their partners to avoid parts of Miami and South Beach that have been identified as zones of active transmission of the Zika virus.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it could lift its advisory for a 1-square-mile zone encompassing Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood on Sept. 19 if no new locally contracted cases are confirmed.
Business owners and analysts say if Zika infections persist in Miami and a 1.5-square-mile portion of Miami Beach, visitors who have been waiting to make reservations in Miami-Dade County may turn elsewhere. The Wynwood Business Improvement District has asked the city of Miami for money to compensate for Zika’s impact.
Cancellations since the first local Zika infection was confirmed in Wynwood in late July have forced Felipe Correa to lay off one employee from his company running tours in Miami, Key West and the Everglades.
“My Miami tour basically collapsed … all of my pre-arrival reservations canceled,” said Correa.
Connecticut resident Coco Lewis decided to move her annual birthday party from South Beach to Las Vegas next month because of Zika.
“We don’t want to chance it,” said Lewis, 23. “It’s just too risky.”
South Florida’s luxury real estate market, already slumping because of weak foreign currencies, is reporting cancellations by potential buyers from New York and Europe.
“Zika is a deal-breaker for clients who plan to have children,” said Senada Adzem of brokerage Douglas Elliman.
The European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has classified all Miami-Dade County as an area of “widespread transmission.”
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.