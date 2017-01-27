Cousins get life terms in 1973 shotgun slayings of 2 girls
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two cousins were sentenced Thursday to life prison terms in the 1973 shotgun slayings of two young girls in Northern California, said Deputy Yuba County District Attorney John Vacek.
Larry Don Patterson and William Lloyd Harbour were sentenced to five years to life in prison in the decades-old cold case, the maximum penalty under sentencing laws at the time of the crime.
For the same reason, the two men did not face the possibility of the death penalty in the deaths of 12-year-old Valerie Janice Lane and 13-year-old Doris Karen Derryberry.
“When she died, a part of me died with her,” Margarette Hasting, the mother of Valerie Lane, said in a statement. “We were so cheated. Valerie died at 12 years old, and these guys have lived their lives, they are old men now.”
Patterson pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in December, while Harbour pleaded no contest to the same charges.
The men were charged in September after a state forensics lab matched DNA from the two suspects to semen found on Derryberry. The girls were reported missing on Nov. 12, 1973, after their mothers said they never returned home overnight from a shopping trip to the mall. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department learned hours later that their bodies had been found along a dirt road in a wooded area near Marysville, north of Sacramento, where they had been shot at close range.
The case went cold decades ago, Yuba County authorities said, until a state forensics lab matched DNA from the two suspects to semen found on Derryberry. “The families rightly view this as these guys had 43 years of freedom and we lost our daughters. So it’s tough to say justice has been served, but we do what we can,” Vacek said.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.