Yokoyama’s ‘lifetime legacy’ honored

Local political powerhouse George Yokoyama received a special gift Monday night for his 90th birthday — a key to the county.

The award, only the third such granted by Mayor Billy Kenoi during his almost eight-year tenure, honored Yokoyama for his four decades of service to the Hawaii County Economic Opportunity Council, a nonprofit aimed at helping low-income individuals become self-sufficient.

HCEOC is said to have brought almost $100 million in state and federal grant money to the Big Island.

“One thing about George, he knows how to ask for money,” said state Rep. Cindy Evans, D-North Kona, Kohala.

Evans was one of myriad current and former government officials and nonprofit leaders feting Yokoyama at the Hilo Yacht Club. A table featured a host of proclamations and resolutions honoring Yokoyama and commemorating the occasion.

The $100-a-plate birthday party was a fundraiser to help continue HCEOC’s mission. Some 150 bought tickets, said event organizer Marcella Stroh, a member of the HCEOC board.

“This is a wonderful time for us to get together, it’s a special time,” Stroh said. “I’m happy to celebrate and honor George for giving his lifetime legacy to HCEOC.”

Yokoyama, in his traditional ball cap and festooned with money lei, at times appeared a bit dazed by all the adulation. He thanked his supporters during a brief speech. Although he’s no longer directing HCEOC, he still maintains an office there and continues advising on grants.

“He was a grant writer before grant writers even existed,” noted former legislator Stan Roehrig, who met Yokoyama in 1961.

That history sometimes came with controversy, especially under former GOP Gov. Linda Lingle.

Longtime Big Island campaign chairman for former U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka and active in a committee for then-candidate Barack Obama, Yokoyama also is a major player on the local political scene, supporting state and county Democrats.

“You can’t be a successful politician unless George is your friend,” Kenoi said.

