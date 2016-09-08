Working together will be the key; State’s biosecurity is responsibility of more than just one agency
A proposed biosecurity plan for the state seeks additional funding and increased cooperation between government agencies to stop the spread of invasive species.
The Hawaii Interagency Biosecurity Plan would be the first document of its kind and recognizes that keeping harmful and unwanted pests out of Hawaii is more than a single department’s responsibility, said Scott Enright, state Department of Agriculture chairman.
“We can’t do it alone,” he said.
Other state agencies covered by the plan include the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Department of Health and University of Hawaii.
A draft was released Wednesday containing more than 150 action items for addressing invasive species, including how to prevent them from reaching Hawaii in the first place.
Proposed actions include agreements with other states for preshipping inspection of cargo, an electronic manifest system, giving DOA authority to inspect nonagriculture items considered high risk, and interdepartment emergency response plans.
Enright said public meetings will be scheduled to discuss the proposals before Gov. David Ige signs a final version later this year.
Many of the action items will require additional funding, and Enright hopes the plan will help sound the alarm.
“The analogy I would use is climate change,” he said.
“There is a real problem about invasive species, but it’s about risk communication.
“We need to communicate to the general public and to elected officials of the gravity of the problem we have with invasive species.”
A draft version of the plan can be viewed at http://hdoa.hawaii.gov/blog/main/biosecurityplan.
Comments can be submitted to jdebruyn@harveyecology.com.
Email Tom Callis at tcallis@hawaiitribune-herald.com.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.