Work begins on Highway 130 traffic light
A long-awaited traffic project in Puna began construction Tuesday.
The Hawaii Department of Transportation State Highways Division will be installing a traffic signal at the intersection of Shower Drive, Pohaku Drive and Highway 130.
Highway 130 also will be widened in portions. The shoulder lane on the makai side of the roadway, which currently is used only during commuting hours, will become a permanent shoulder, said DOT Hawaii District Engineer Sal Panem.
A shoulder lane also will be added to the mauka side of Highway 130 at the intersection, but drivers will have to merge back onto the main roadway after passing through the signal.
According to the DOT, lane closures are not expected during normal working hours, but lanes might be shifted between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
The project is expected to be completed in nine months, weather permitting.
Hilo contractor Jas. W. Glover Ltd. was awarded the project for $3.7 million in June of last year.
The Shower and Pohaku intersection is a particularly dangerous one: Last month, a two-car crash led to Hawaii County’s 31st traffic fatality of 2016.
An online petition started shortly after that crash encourages the state and county to install more traffic signals along Highway 130. The petition has drawn 565 supporters.
“There are too many men, women, and children dying due to the factors of speed and right of way errors,” the petition reads.
State Sen. Lorraine Inouye (D-Hilo, Hamakua, Kohala, Waimea, Waikoloa, Kona), chairperson of the Senate Committee on Transportation and Energy, said Tuesday that the installation was “long overdue.”
“There’s so much that needs to be done in the entire Highway 130 area,” she said.
Puna is the fastest-growing district in the state, but that growth has placed heavy demand on the area’s infrastructure.
A roundabout at the intersection of Highway 130 and Pahoa Village Road, another area notorious for accidents, was completed last spring by the DOT.
But another planned state project to widen the entirety of Highway 130 to four lanes between Keaau and Pahoa was deferred indefinitely last July when the agency began to focus on maintenance projects as opposed to capacity projects.
Inouye said that for smaller projects such as traffic signal installation, the state and county should collaborate more.
“Unfortunately, things have been happening slowly because a lot of the improvements for funding and traffic lights are pretty much 100 percent from the state,” Inouye said. “Traffic lights normally are not provided by the federal highway program … going down towards Puna, we should at least try to get some funding in partnership from the county.
“We know that Puna needs help.”
Email Ivy Ashe at iashe@hawaiitribune-herald.com.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.