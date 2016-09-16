Woman arrested for firearms incident

A Puna woman has been charged with three firearms offenses for allegedly firing a gun in the Fern Forest subdivision.

On Monday afternoon, a 52-year-old Mountain View man reported that he arrived at his home on Ala Naualani Road and, while opening his gate, heard a gunshot from behind.

When he turned around, he saw a woman with a rifle pointed in his direction. The woman then ran from the area.

Police investigation led to the identity of the suspect as 53-year-old Denise Slusser of Mountain View.

Police located her at her home in the same subdivision. She was arrested and taken to the Hilo Police cellblock while the investigation continued.

On Thursday afternoon, Slusser was charged with second-degree reckless endangering, first-degree terroristic threatening and place to keep a firearm.

Her bail was set at $7,500 and her initial court appearance was scheduled for Thursday.