Washington man dies following apparent drowning at Kua Bay

KAILUA-KONA — A man from Washington apparently drowned Thursday morning at Kua Bay.

The 57-year-old victim was found unresponsive in waters off the popular North Kona beach, located north of Kona International Airport, according to the Hawaii Police Department, which responded to the scene at 11:15 a.m.

Hawaii Fire Department Battalion Chief Gerald Kosaki said Thursday afternoon that bystanders said the man had been swimming, and did not appear to be in distress, however, after a large wave came in, they saw him floating face-down in the water.

Bystanders brought the man to shore and began CPR prior to the arrival of medics, who transported him to Kona Community Hospital, said Kosaki.

Police said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.