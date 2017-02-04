Vog expected to linger through next week
The vog that rendered Mauna Kea all but invisible from Downtown Hilo on an otherwise beautiful Friday will stick around awhile.
According to the seven-day forecast on the National Weather Service website, “widespread haze” will blanket Hilo throughout the coming week.
“In general, the wind is light and variable, so it’s allowing the vog to pile up,” Robert Ballard, a NWS meteorologist in Honolulu, said Friday.
Winds on Friday afternoon were light and from the northeast.
“The wind is going to turn Kona (southerly) and it’s going to hang on for a few days, so it’s probably going to keep the vog plume somewhere in your area through at least the weekend and into next week. The winds are going to turn northwest after the front goes through, so you’re going to have a chance for it to clear out, possibly Tuesday,” Ballard said.
The front Ballard referred to is forecast to bring scattered showers starting Monday morning and continuing through Thursday, according to the weather service website.
“You’re in Hilo, so you might be a little sheltered there, but some parts of the Big Island are going to have a much bigger chance of rain,” he said. “The Kona side is probably going to see quite a bit more rain. When you switch the wind direction around, Kona becomes a bit more like Hilo.”
The vog index for Hilo was 97 as of 5 p.m. Friday, which is a “moderate” reading, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow website. A reading of 101-150 is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” 151-200 is “unhealthy,” 201-300 is “very unhealthy,” while a reading of 301 or higher is “hazardous.”
The vog index also was moderate for Kona, at 83, while Ocean View and Honolulu checked in at 58 and Pahala had a “good” reading of 42.
In the meantime, be prepared for a hazy Super Bowl Sunday in Hilo.
“It’s probably going to get a little bit worse before it improves,” Ballard said.
Email John Burnett at jburnett@hawaiitribune-herald.com.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.