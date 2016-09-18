UH-Hilo No. 61 on top universities list
The University of Hawaii at Hilo ranked No. 61 out of 141 on U.S. News and World Report’s 2017 list of the best “Regional Universities West.”
The list is part of the Washington, D.C. company’s “Best Colleges” rankings, a yearly report comparing the academic quality of more than 1,800 schools in the country. The company uses the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education to categorize colleges.
It uses student outcomes, faculty resources, financial resources and student achievement, among other factors, to determine where schools rank.
In previous years, UH-Hilo was classified as a liberal arts college. In 2016, it came in No. 202 on the list of the best liberal arts colleges, according to U.S. News and World Report spokeswoman Enxhi Myslymi.
In 2015, it was No. 198 on that same list.
This year, the college’s business program was ranked No. 248 nationally. It also came in at No. 14 out of 37 “Top Public Schools” in the Regional Universities West division.
The Regional Universities division includes schools that offer “a full range of undergraduate programs and some master’s programs but few doctoral programs,” according to the report.
The Hilo campus had a 71 percent acceptance rate in fall 2015, according to the report. It had a 12 percent four-year graduation rate and a student-faculty ratio of 12 to 1.
The University of Hawaii at Manoa ranked No. 169 out of 298 on the list of the “Best National Universities.”
The full report can be found at: tinyurl.com/CollegeRankingHilo
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.