Two die in Saturday traffic crashes
There were two fatal traffic crashes Saturday on the Big Island, one in East Hawaii and the other in West Hawaii.
The first was a two-car head-on collision at about 1 p.m. on Highway 11 at the Namakanipaio campground intersection in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on Saturday afternoon.
The second was a crash involving a car and a bicylist, which occurred at about 1:45 p.m. at the corner of Queen Kaahumanu Highway and Kealakehe Parkway in Kailua-Kona, according to police.
In the Kona crash, the bicylist, a 42-year-old Kailua-Kona man, was killed. Police have not released his identity.
The car’s driver, identified in police logs as 60-year-old Jeffrey Pelham of Kawaihae, was uninjured. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and first-degree negligent homicide, and was later released from police custody pending further investigation.
In the HVNP crash, rangers reported that a white Hyundai Elantra and a blue Toyota Scion were involved. The Hyundai’s driver, a 65-year-old New Jersey man, died at the scene despite CPR from rangers, bystanders and county Fire Department medics. The other driver, a 33-year-old local man, was taken to Hilo Medical Center by ambulance. No information was given on his condition.
Both men were the only occupants of their cars.
The collision caused a complete closure of Highway 11 between mile markers 32 and 34 for several hours Saturday afternoon while officials investigated the scene. Both lanes of the highway were open by 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Local police are helping park rangers investigate.
The identification of the victims has not yet been released.
Witnesses to the Volcano accident are asked to call HVNP dispatch at 985-6170, and may remain anonymous.
Email John Burnett at jburnett@hawaiitribune-herald.com,
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.