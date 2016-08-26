Tropical cyclone could near island next week

A tropical depression southeast of Hawaii Island is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane Monday with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Its long-term forecast, which includes a high level of uncertainty, shows it weakening Wednesday to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph as it nears the island.

The cyclone, named 14-E, is being guided west-northwest by a subtropical ridge. It’s later expected to switch to a more westward motion as a new ridge builds north of Hawaii, the National Weather Service said.

It’s not yet know if the cyclone will impact the island.

The weather service says the average 5-day track forecast error is about 170 miles.

As of Friday afternoon, 14-E had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving west-northwest at 12 mph.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lester, also located in the Eastern North Pacific, continues to move west, a path that it is forecast to sustain through Wednesday. It’s also not known if it will impact the island.

Maximum sustained winds were 70 mph Friday afternoon. Lester was forecast to become a hurricane Friday night or Saturday.

The long-term forecast shows it maintaining hurricane strength.