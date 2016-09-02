ON THEIR TOES: Civil Defense, meteorologists watching Hurricane Lester after brush with Tropical Storm Madeline

Hurricane Lester began to pivot to the northwest Thursday evening, keeping it on a track that should take it north of Hawaii Island this weekend.

The adjusted forecast showed East Hawaii outside the storm’s potential path, but hurricane conditions remained possible Saturday, the National Weather Service said. A hurricane watch covered Oahu and Hawaii and Maui counties.

Lester is expected to bring more large surf to east-facing shores and possibly damaging winds and more heavy rainfall, forecasters said. Tropical storm conditions could develop tonight.

A small shift in its path could multiply its hazards, providing enough uncertainty to keep meteorologists and Civil Defense officials on their toes following Wednesday’s brush with Madeline, which approached the Big Island as a hurricane and eventually was downgraded to a tropical storm later in the afternoon.

“If we escape the high-wind hazard, we still got to be concerned about a lot of torrential rain,” said Ed Teixeira, Hawaii County Civil Defense interim director.

Lester was a category 3 hurricane, packing winds of 125 mph Thursday evening. It is expected to weaken to a category 1 as it passes the island.

Several businesses in Downtown Hilo remained boarded up even while keeping their doors open Thursday.

“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” said Rob Carter, who was helping secure the Sugar Coast Candy store as the owner took on some remodeling.

Jeff Johnson, owner of Paradise Restaurant Supply, said he wasn’t expecting much from Lester.

“I honestly believe she is going to bounce off of us as usual,” he said.

But Johnson still wasn’t taking any chances. He boarded up his windows prior to Madeline’s arrival and had sand bags ready.

His biggest concern was the impact to business, noting he was down 50 percent in sales Thursday despite sunny weather in between storms.

“It usually takes about a week to get back to normal,” Johnson said.

Madeline brought high winds, heavy rainfall and elevated surf to much of the island Wednesday.

There were no reports of major damage as of Thursday afternoon, though the county’s damage assessments were ongoing.

Waves tossed rubble onto shores in Puna and flooded roadways in the Kapoho Vacationland subdivision. Flooding closed Kamehameha Avenue and a couple of other roads in Hilo.

Hawaii Electric Light Co. said about 5,500 customers lost power throughout Wednesday. Only a few dozen in South Point and Paauilo were without electricity as of Thursday morning.

Hawaii County facilities reopened Thursday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Tropical Storm Madeline

Rain (Tuesday night through Wednesday):

Saddle Quarry — 10.88 inches

Glenwood — 9.11

Kulani — 8.76

Waiakea Uka — 8.07

Kawainui Stream — 7.73

Piihonua — 7.04

Papaikou — 5.84

Hakalau — 5.10

Hilo International Airport — 4.94

Pahoa — 3.79

Kapapala — 3.50

Pali 2 — 2.95

Kamuela Upper — 2.56

Pahala — 2.44

Laupahoehoe — 1.82

Kamuela 1 — 1.64

Puu Mali — 1.36

South Point — 1.00

—

Wind (Thursday):

Waimea — 54 mph

Kohala Ranch — 46

Bradshaw Army Airfield — 39

Waikoloa — 33

—

Wind (Wednesday):

Waimea — 60 mph

Kohala Ranch — 57

Waikoloa — 53

Kamuela — 52

PTA Kipuka Alala — 49

Pali 2 — 46

Mauna Kea Summit — 45

PTA East — 45

Puu Mali — 45

Keaumo — 42

Kapapala — 40

Bradshaw Army Airfield — 39

Nene Cabin — 36

PTA Range — 36

Hilo International Airport — 30

Puuanahulu — 29

Kaupulehu Lava Flow — 29

Kapaau — 28

Pahoa — 27

Naalehu — 27

PTA West — 26

Waikoloa Village — 25

Honokaa — 25

Lower Kahuku — 25