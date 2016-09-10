State receives substance abuse grant

The Hawaii Department of Health announced Friday that the Alcohol and Substance Abuse Division has received a five-year, $8.4 million federal grant addressing alcohol and substance abuse.

The money will launch a “large-scale, integrated substance abuse treatment program.”

State providers hope to “reverse alarming trends in alcohol and substance abuse among adults, particularly Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.”

The Screening, Brief Intervention, Referral and Treatment grant comes from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. It will trigger collaboration among services statewide to close gaps, especially in rural offerings and with health-provider shortages.

In 2015, 21 percent of Hawaii residents engaged in excessive drinking, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.