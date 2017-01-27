Search fails to find missing man
Authorities concluded a three-day search at dusk Wednesday for a missing camper at Hookena Beach Park in South Kona.
West Hawaii Fire Battalion Chief John Whitman said Thursday the missing man is a Big Island resident in his 30s, who was reported missing Sunday by Friends of Hookena Beach Park.
“They check-in people for camping,” Whitman said. “I don’t know exactly when he checked in, but when he was supposed to check out, he hadn’t. So they went and they found his van still there and all of his belongings still there.
“… We did an evening search Sunday until it got dark and then we did three full-day searches.”
Searchers didn’t know if the man, who was alone, had entered the water at the popular surf spot.
“Nobody saw where he went, anything. We don’t know,” Whitman said.
Fire Rescue divers and a county helicopter performed an ocean search, aided by Coast Guard radio communications, while a land search included caves in the area.
“We went back 2,500 feet into one of them. … There was no sign of him,” Whitman said. “We covered all the bases. We covered land, in land, in several caves, in the water. We did dives; we did coastal searches with the chopper.”
The missing man’s identity has not been released.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.