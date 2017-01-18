Razing of Pahoa landmarks begins; Owner says he intends to rebuild restaurant, theater

Demolition of two Pahoa landmarks — the Akebono Theatre and Luquin’s Mexican Restaurant — started Tuesday afternoon following a late-night blaze that heavily damaged both buildings Sunday.

Hawaii County officials said they were collapsing both structures for public safety and in anticipation of reopening a stretch of Pahoa Village Road closed following the fire, which destroyed a vacant adjacent building that is thought to have been its source.

Dawn Hurwitz, who once operated a coffee shop in one of the buildings, said she came to watch the tear-down to offer her final goodbyes.

“This is like the oldest living soul in this town and now it’s expired,” she said.

Salvador Luquin owned the building where his restaurant was located and the theater, which opened in December 1917 and was considered Hawaii’s oldest theater still in operation.

He said he was still in shock but plans to rebuild both structures. In the meantime, Luquin said he intends to start another business or two, either in Pahoa or Hilo, to help him get back on his feet.

“My hopes are to get back into Pahoa and start to do business again,” he said.

Puna residents, many of whom consider both buildings the heart of Pahoa, offered him an outpouring of support, and several noted he would provide the theater as a free meeting space.

“The response has been incredible,” Luquin said.

While the cause remained under investigation, county Managing Director Wil Okabe, who was on the scene as acting mayor while Mayor Harry Kim was in Honolulu, said the fire started in a building next to Luquin’s that was mostly recently used as a pawn shop.

Another building to the east that’s home to a kava bar was partially damaged. Okabe credited that structure’s cement wall from keeping the fire from spreading further and destroying the whole block.

The Police Department said in a press release that it doesn’t suspect foul play but is seeking witnesses, who can call 935-3311 or 961-2383 with information.

Lt. Gregory Esteban said in a voice mail that detectives are canvassing the area.

“We do have an area of interest as far as the origin of the fire,” he said in the message.

“We also would like to find out by contacting any potential witnesses on corroborating information we have on how the fire may have started.”

Demolition of the structures started late as county officials waited for clearance from an industrial hygienist.

Public Works Director Frank De Marco said they wanted to make sure it was safe since it’s possible the buildings had asbestos or other hazardous materials. He said it was possible the work wouldn’t get finished before nightfall, and might have to continue today.

Several businesses not impacted by the fire were inaccessible because of the road closure.

