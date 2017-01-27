Queen Kaahumanu Highway widening to resume
KAILUA-KONA — After threats to historic trails halted construction on Queen Kaahumanu Highway late last year, the Hawaii Department of Transportation announced Thursday plans to resume the second phase of the highway widening project beginning next week.
In July, the department identified possible site breaches to the Mamalahoa Trail and the “Trail to the Sea,” both listed on the State Inventory of Historic Places. The breaches were confirmed in subsequent months and work on the project was temporarily shut down.
The problem arose due to an oversight in determining the “potential area of effect” (APE) to archaeologically significant sites because of construction.
According to a DOT release, the redesign between Kealakehe Parkway and Hulikoa Drive to account for the mistake is nearly finished, and the department believes the issue involving the APE will be resolved in coming weeks. This, the release stated, should allow several other portions of the project to resume promptly. The work to be taken up Monday will include excavation of retaining walls near the Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park, as well as foundation installation of traffic signals, interconnects and street lights. Other immediate initiatives include several conduit installations on the project’s north end and “reclaimed water utility installation and testing.”
After halting the project, DOT spokespeople initially projected a revised construction end date of November 2018, pushed back 14 months from the original projection of September 2017.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.