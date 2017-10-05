Puna man in serious condition after shooting

A 63-year-old Puna man was hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Hawaiian Acres subdivision.

Acting Lt. Wendall Carter said Puna patrol officers responded about 3 p.m. to reports of a gunshot victim at an Uau Road home.

The man, who had sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and head, was taken first to Hilo Medical Center and later medevaced to The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

No arrests were made.

Police are executing a search warrant on the property this morning, Carter said.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Detective Dean Uyetake of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 961-2379 or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.