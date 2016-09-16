Police seek wanted man

Police want to question a 26-year-old man in connection with burglary and theft cases.

Brandon Paulino-Pawai also has arrest warrants for contempt of court and violating terms of release on bail.

He’s described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

He has a tattoo of “Kealohi” on his left neck and “Paulino” on his upper back. He has no permanent address but frequents Hilo and Waimea.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s nonemergency line at 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers number 961-8300.