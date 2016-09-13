Police seek three wanted persons
Police are seeking three wanted individuals, a woman and two men, in separate cases.
Cristinalynn Kainani Wakita of Hilo also is wanted for questioning in connection with three theft cases, as well as warrants for violating probation and contempt of court.
Wakita is 20 years old, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 117 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Keoni K. Kalanui-Manantan is wanted for violating probation.
The 25-year-old man has no permanent address but frequents the North Kohala area.
He’s described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
And 48-year-old John H. Rocha is also wanted for violating probation.
He has no permanent address but frequents the North and South Kohala areas.
He’s described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about any of these suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call the police nonemergency line at 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.
