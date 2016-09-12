Police seek sex assault suspect

Police are looking for a 30-year-old man wanted for sexual assault.

Joshua Corbin has no permanent address but frequents the Ocean View area. He also has been seen in Kona and Hilo.

In addition to the sexual assault on Hawaii, he is wanted in Texas for sexual assault and in Kona for traffic incidents.

He is described as 6-feet tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He may have a mustache and goatee.

Police caution the public not to approach him, as he is considered a danger to the community.

Instead, anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.