Police seek Pahoa robbery suspects

Police are seeking two suspects in a reported robbery early Tuesday morning in the Pahoa area.

At about 2:23 a.m., police received a report from a 19-year-old Pahoa man who reported that shortly after 1 a.m., he was walking near the intersection of Route 130 and Pahoa Village Road, when a white four-door sedan stopped and two men got out and accosted him.

The victim reported that he was assaulted by one of the men, who forcibly took a skateboard from him before fleeing in car.

The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Gary A. Simpkins, who is described as African-American, about 5-foot-6, 180 pounds, short black hair and brown eyes. He also has a mustache and goatee, plus “Simpkins” tattooed on his upper back and numerous tattoos of both arms. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

The second suspect is described as a local male, about 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, black curly hair, who was wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

Anyone who knows Simpkins’ whereabouts, may have witnessed the incident, or who may know the identity of the second suspect is asked to contact Detective Sandor Finkey at 961-2384 or sandor.finkey@hawaiicounty.gov. Those who prefer anonymity may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.