Police seek Pahoa robbery suspects
Police are seeking two suspects in a reported robbery early Tuesday morning in the Pahoa area.
At about 2:23 a.m., police received a report from a 19-year-old Pahoa man who reported that shortly after 1 a.m., he was walking near the intersection of Route 130 and Pahoa Village Road, when a white four-door sedan stopped and two men got out and accosted him.
The victim reported that he was assaulted by one of the men, who forcibly took a skateboard from him before fleeing in car.
The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment.
Police are looking for 22-year-old Gary A. Simpkins, who is described as African-American, about 5-foot-6, 180 pounds, short black hair and brown eyes. He also has a mustache and goatee, plus “Simpkins” tattooed on his upper back and numerous tattoos of both arms. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts.
The second suspect is described as a local male, about 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, black curly hair, who was wearing a T-shirt and shorts.
Anyone who knows Simpkins’ whereabouts, may have witnessed the incident, or who may know the identity of the second suspect is asked to contact Detective Sandor Finkey at 961-2384 or sandor.finkey@hawaiicounty.gov. Those who prefer anonymity may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.