Police seek leads on missing women
Police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance with locating two East Hawaii women reportedly missing since August.
Parker Godwin, a 35-year-old Hilo woman also known as Amanda Burnell, was last seen in the Kalapana area wearing a blue tank top, blue silk shorts with a lime green band and slippers.
She’s described as Caucasian, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown shoulder length hair, blue eyes and a “Led Zeppelin” tattoo on her lower back.
Colleen Pabre, a 43-year-old Puna woman, was last seen in the Keaau area.
She’s described as Caucasian, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
She ‘s been known to reside in Puna and might frequent Hilo and Kona.
Anyone with information about either woman’s whereabouts is asked to call the police nonemergency number at 935-3311.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.