Police seek leads on missing women

Police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance with locating two East Hawaii women reportedly missing since August.

Parker Godwin, a 35-year-old Hilo woman also known as Amanda Burnell, was last seen in the Kalapana area wearing a blue tank top, blue silk shorts with a lime green band and slippers.

She’s described as Caucasian, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown shoulder length hair, blue eyes and a “Led Zeppelin” tattoo on her lower back.

Colleen Pabre, a 43-year-old Puna woman, was last seen in the Keaau area.

She’s described as Caucasian, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

She ‘s been known to reside in Puna and might frequent Hilo and Kona.

Anyone with information about either woman’s whereabouts is asked to call the police nonemergency number at 935-3311.