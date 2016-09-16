Police seek Kona sex assault suspect

Police are investigating a sexual assault earlier this month in Kailua-Kona.

At 8:35 p.m. on Sept. 3, a woman reported she was in the area of the Old Kona Airport when two juvenile males approached her, punched her and sexually assaulted her. They fled the area when a good Samaritan confronted them.

The victim was taken to Kona Community Hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and then released.

The first suspect was described as “skinny.” The second suspect was described as having a muscular build.

Police arrested the first suspect, a 15-year-old boy, the following day. He was later released to the custody of his parents.

Police continue to search for the second suspect.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police nonemergency line at 935-3311 or contact Detective Renee Morinaka at 326-4646, extension 301, or rene.morinaka@hawaiicounty.gov.