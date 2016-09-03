Police seek ID of theft suspect

Police are investigating several thefts on Apapane Street in the Keaukaha section of Hilo. During the past few weeks, several thefts have been reported. A man described as local, in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall, 180-200 pounds, was seen taking items and leaving the area on a bicycle.

Officers want to question a man whose image was captured on a surveillance camera. Anyone who knows his identity is asked to call the Police Department’s nonemergency line at 935-3311 and ask for Officer Matthew Lewis, or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.

Police also remind the public to lock vehicles, remove bags, purses, backpacks and other personal belongings, and not leave valuables unattended while visiting beaches and parks.