Police seek ID of theft suspect
Police are investigating several thefts on Apapane Street in the Keaukaha section of Hilo. During the past few weeks, several thefts have been reported. A man described as local, in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall, 180-200 pounds, was seen taking items and leaving the area on a bicycle.
Officers want to question a man whose image was captured on a surveillance camera. Anyone who knows his identity is asked to call the Police Department’s nonemergency line at 935-3311 and ask for Officer Matthew Lewis, or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.
Police also remind the public to lock vehicles, remove bags, purses, backpacks and other personal belongings, and not leave valuables unattended while visiting beaches and parks.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.