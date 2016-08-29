Police seek furlough escapee
Hale Nani work-furlough inmate Jeremy Ward failed to return from a furlough pass to the reintegration center Saturday night, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Ward left at 8 a.m. and was scheduled to return by 8 p.m. State sheriffs and local police were notified.
The 39-year-old Ward is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.
Ward is described as 5-foot-5, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was serving time for second-degree theft, bail jumping and promting prison conntraband.
He faces a possible escape charge when found. His next parole hearing was scheduled for November 2016.
Anyone who sees Ward or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.
