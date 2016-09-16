Police seek credit card theft suspect

Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man whose image was captured on a surveillance camera in connection with the use of stolen credit cards.

On Aug. 8, a backpack containing credit and debit cards was stolen from a Paukaa Drive home in Hilo.

At about 3:30 that afternoon, the stolen cards were used at an ATM on the 500 block of Kilauea Avenue in Hilo.

Anyone who knows the identity of the person in the photo is asked to call the Police Department’s nonemergency line at 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.