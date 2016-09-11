Police: New twist on old scam
Police are warning the public about a new twist on existing scams.
In the past few days, police in Kona have received five reports of telephone scams in which the recipient is asked to purchase iTunes gift cards in specific dollar amounts and then to await further instructions. In various calls, the funds were being sought for claims of delinquent energy bills, back taxes owed to the IRS, or bail money to keep a member of the recipient’s family out of jail.
Police caution the public not to fall prey to such scams and not to respond to requests for information or payment that comes by telephone or through the internet.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.