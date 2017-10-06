Police: Man sold drugs in Hilo beach park

Police arrested a 55-year-old homeless Hilo man for alleged drug distribution Wednesday at James Kealoha Beach Park in Keaukaha.

Vice and Community Policing officers executed a search warrant on a silver Nissan SUV after the vehicle and its driver was the subject of several citizen complaints, police said.

The man, Edward Mendez, was arrested after the search recovered 4.8 ounces of marijuana and 1.4 grams of marijuana concentrate. Mendez was charged with first- degree promotion of a detrimental drug, promoting a controlled substance within a public park, possessing drug paraphernalia and fourth-degree promotion of a harmful drug.

His bail was set at $4,275 and his initial court appearance was Thursday.