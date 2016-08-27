Police investigating fatal traffic crash

A man is dead after a one-car crash late Friday night in Glenwood.

According to a written Fire Department statement, the driver, who Hilo bound on Volcano Highway (Highway 11) was dead at the scene of the collision, near the intersection of Glenwood Road.

Highway 11 was closed for more than 2 1/2 hours in both directions as police investigated the collision, which happened at about 11:30 p.m.

The man has not been identified by police and it is not yet known if alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in the crash.