Police: Illinois teen missing in Puna

Hawaii Island police are looking for a missing 17-year-old Illinois girl.

Aleah March was last seen in Illinois in July. She visited Hawaii and was last heard from on Aug. 19. She was believed to have been in the Pahoa area.

She is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-4, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.