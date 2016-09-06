Police ID pedestrian killed by motorcycle

Police have identified a woman who died Saturday night after being struck by a motorcycle in the Panaewa area as 61-year-old Rhonda Broad of Hilo.

Police say Broad got out of a car near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Makalika Street at about 7:25 p.m., tried to flag down an oncoming motorcycle and was hit by the bike.

Both Broad and the motorcycle rider, 66-year-old Lionel Chartrand of Hilo, died about three hours later at Hilo Medical Center.

Officers want to question the occupants of the vehicle Broad was in.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 or contact Officer Erhard Autrata at 961-8118 or Erhard.Autrata@hawaiicounty.gov.