Police ID pedestrian killed by motorcycle
Police have identified a woman who died Saturday night after being struck by a motorcycle in the Panaewa area as 61-year-old Rhonda Broad of Hilo.
Police say Broad got out of a car near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Makalika Street at about 7:25 p.m., tried to flag down an oncoming motorcycle and was hit by the bike.
Both Broad and the motorcycle rider, 66-year-old Lionel Chartrand of Hilo, died about three hours later at Hilo Medical Center.
Officers want to question the occupants of the vehicle Broad was in.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 or contact Officer Erhard Autrata at 961-8118 or Erhard.Autrata@hawaiicounty.gov.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.