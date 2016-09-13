Police arrest 30 for DUI

During the week of Sept. 5-11, Hawaii Island police arrested 30 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in traffic crashes. Three were younger than 21.

The numbers of arrests by district were:

• Puna and Kona, 11 each.

• South Hilo, eight.

So far this year, there have been 750 DUI arrests compared to 736 during the same period last year, an increase of 1.9 percent.

There have been 968 major accidents so far this year compared to 1,066 during the same period last year, a decrease of 9.2 percent.

So far this year, there have been 20 official traffic fatalities, compared to 15 official fatalities during the same period last year. This represents an increase of 33.3 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide, police said.