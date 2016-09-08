Police arrest 29 for DUI

During the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, Hawaii Island police arrested 29 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Seven of the drivers were involved in traffic crashes. Two of the drivers were younger than 21.

The numbers of arrests by district were: Kona, 13; South Hilo, 11; and Puna, five.

So far this year, there have been 720 DUI arrests compared to 712 during the same period last year, an increase of 1.1 percent.

There have been 947 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,031 during the same period last year, a decrease of 8.1 percent.

So far this year, there have been 20 official traffic fatalities compared to 15 during the same period last year. This represents an increase 33.3 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide, police said.